Foreign exodus from India stocks threatens to reduce key support

-
ALSO READ
'We're at the beginning of a new bull cycle', says Motilal Oswal
Motilal Oswal expects India's real GDP growth to be 20% YoY in Q1
Expect real GDP growth of 7 to 8% in 2Q FY22, says Motilal Oswal
MSCI addition of six stocks likely to rake in over Rs 9,000 crore
Macro data, global trends to dictate stock markets this week: Analysts
-
Indian stocks are facing the longest run of foreign outflows in five years, an exodus that’s stalling the market’s steady surge from pandemic lows in March 2020.
Foreign institutional investors have been net sellers every month since September, dumping $7.9 billion worth of local shares since. The four-month streak of withdrawals is set to be the longest since January 2017, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex is down about 7% since hitting an all-time high in mid-October.
The selloff has intensified amid the recent global equity rout sparked by concerns that the Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy more than expected. Overseas funds have sold more than $3 billion of Indian shares this month alone through Jan. 25, according to the latest available data, most since March 2020.
“Indian stocks have outperformed global indexes by a bigger margin,” said Amit Kumar Gupta, a fund manager with Adroit Financial Services Pvt. “It makes sense for investors to take out some money after such an unprecedented rally.”
Supercharged by record low interest rates and a retail investing boom, the Sensex more than doubled in value from the lows seen back in March 2020 -- the best rally for any major equity benchmark. It is still up about 120% from those levels, outstripping the MSCI All Country World Index by about 40 percentage points.
Foreigners held a 20.9% stake in NSE Nifty 500 companies last month, the lowest since June 2020, according to Gautam Duggad, an analyst with Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. in Mumbai. Their exposure to financial companies fell to 35% from 45.2% a year ago, Duggad wrote in a note.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU