JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Sebi comes out with a strict framework for public interest directors
Business Standard

Former NSEL director Joseph Massey's police custody extended by two days

Mumbai EOW had arrested him on January 27 and sent him police custody till February 5

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Former NSEL director Joseph Massey's police custody extended by two days

A special court on Tuesday extended police custody of Joseph Massey, a former director of the scam hit National Spot Exchange Ltd, by two days.

Massey was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police on January 27 and sent to police custody till February 5.

While Massey was previously named as a witness by the EOW in its previous chargesheets, the EOW claimed to have found link of Massey's involvement as an accused in the conspiracy of Rs 5,600 crore NSEL scam that surfaced in 2013.
First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 19:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements