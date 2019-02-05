Former NSEL director Joseph Massey's police custody extended by two days

A special court on Tuesday extended police custody of Joseph Massey, a former director of the scam hit National Spot Exchange Ltd, by two days.

Massey was arrested by the (EOW) of the Mumbai Police on January 27 and sent to police custody till February 5.

While Massey was previously named as a witness by the EOW in its previous chargesheets, the EOW claimed to have found link of Massey's involvement as an accused in the conspiracy of Rs 5,600 crore that surfaced in 2013.