FPI investments from China at Rs 3,257 cr, still behind other nations

from China in Indian equities stood at Rs 3,257 crore as on March 31. This is four times the amount of Rs 774 crore invested at the end of the previous quarter, data from PRIME Database shows.

This includes investments where shareholding is greater than 1 per cent of the total share capital. The largest share of investment was in HDFC by the People’s Bank of China, to the tune of Rs 2,857 crore.





According to estimates, FPI investments greater than 1 per cent are typically 25 per cent of their total portfolio.

So, actual investments from China could roughly be in the range of Rs 12,000-13,000 crore. Despite the increase, the overall investments still remain small.

Netherlands, the 10th-largest FPI, had investments of Rs 42,149 crore in March-end, NSDL data shows. This is more than three times the amount invested by China.