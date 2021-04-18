FPIs pull out Rs 4,615 crore from Indian markets in April so far

-
ALSO READ
FPIs remain net buyers with 18,456 crore investment in Jan so far
Shareholding of FPIs in listed companies at five-year high, shows data
FPIs remain net buyers with Rs 14,649 crore investment in January
FPIs seek a month's extension from Sebi to furnish depository receipts info
Things you should keep in mind before investing directly in foreign markets
-
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pulled out a net Rs 4,615 crore from Indian markets in April so far amid sharp escalation in Covid-19 cases and the consequent restrictions imposed by various states, unnerving overseas investors.
According to the depositories data, overseas investors pulled out Rs 4,643 crore from equities, but invested Rs 28 crore in the debt segment.
This translated into a total net withdrawal of Rs 4,615 crore during April 1-16.
Previously, FPIs invested Rs 17,304 crore in March, Rs 23,663 crore in February and Rs 14,649 crore in January.
"Various states have imposed restrictions of varying degrees to curb the sharp rise in Covid-19 cases. The fear of rising coronavirus cases and currency depreciation has led to FPI outflows in this month to date," Rusmik Oza, executive vice-president and head (fundamental research) at Kotak Securities, said.
With respect to other emerging markets, Oza noted that electronics and chip-exporting countries South Korea and Taiwan are witnessing positive FPI flows, whereas others are witnessing no major inflows.
"The overall sentiments have got impacted due to the spread of coronavirus across multiple states as reflected in the fact that except for the Pharma Index, all sectoral indices ended in the red last week," said S Ranganathan, head (research) at LKP Securities.
Future FPI flows will depend on how the second wave of the pandemic and restrictions on economic activity pan out, going forward, said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
Since global economic recovery is strong and emerging markets like India are to benefit from that, FPIs are unlikely to be big sellers in the coming days, he added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU