Stocks rally after trading resumes: Sensex rises 2.1% to close at 50,782
Business Standard

From BSE to Tokyo Stock Exchange, here's a history of trading outages

Often the causes are software glitches, hardware failures and internet connectivity problems

Samie Modak  |  Mumbai 

Trading stoppages are a common occurrence not just in India, but globally as well. Often the causes are software glitches, hardware failures and internet connectivity problems. We look at some of the important instances.

July 3, 2014: BSE halts trading for three hours due to network outage

July 4, 2017: A Nasdaq glitch shows prices of major tech stocks, including Alphabet as $123 per share—86 per cent below actual value

July 11, 2017: Trading halted on NSE for three hours as quotation stopped updating

April 25, 2018: The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) suspends trading in five stocks, including Amazon and Alphabet, after a technical glitch affected trading symbols

August 16, 2019: London Stock Exchange (LSE) suffers software issue that postpone opening of trade by nearly two hours

September 24, 2019: Connectivity issue with internet service provider resulted in trade outage 15 minutes ahead of close on the NSE, impacting several participants with open positions

June 04, 2020: Erroneous price feeds for certain F&O contracts disrupts trading on NSE

July 1, 2020: Three-hour outage at Europe’s Deutsche Boerse due to problem with a third-party software

October 1, 2020: Trading halted for entire day due to hardware failure at the Tokyo Stock Exchange

November 16, 2020: Software issue halts trading for 20 minutes at Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)

First Published: Thu, February 25 2021. 01:25 IST

