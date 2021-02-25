From BSE to Tokyo Stock Exchange, here's a history of trading outages

-
Trading stoppages are a common occurrence not just in India, but globally as well. Often the causes are software glitches, hardware failures and internet connectivity problems. We look at some of the important instances.
July 3, 2014: BSE halts trading for three hours due to network outage
July 4, 2017: A Nasdaq glitch shows prices of major tech stocks, including Alphabet as $123 per share—86 per cent below actual value
July 11, 2017: Trading halted on NSE for three hours as quotation stopped updating
April 25, 2018: The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) suspends trading in five stocks, including Amazon and Alphabet, after a technical glitch affected trading symbols
August 16, 2019: London Stock Exchange (LSE) suffers software issue that postpone opening of trade by nearly two hours
September 24, 2019: Connectivity issue with internet service provider resulted in trade outage 15 minutes ahead of close on the NSE, impacting several participants with open positions
June 04, 2020: Erroneous price feeds for certain F&O contracts disrupts trading on NSE
July 1, 2020: Three-hour outage at Europe’s Deutsche Boerse due to problem with a third-party software
October 1, 2020: Trading halted for entire day due to hardware failure at the Tokyo Stock Exchange
November 16, 2020: Software issue halts trading for 20 minutes at Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
