From Paytm to Zomato, start-ups see fresh round of selling; stock falls

Shares of Paytm, Nykaa, and Zomato crashed 5 per cent each on Tuesday even as the BSE benchmark Sensex gained close to a per cent.
Market players said the selling could be because of fears around further sell-downs by existing investors. After the end of the one-year lock-in period post-IPO, several large funds have pared their holdings in new-age tech startups, weighing on their stock price performance.
Last week, Alibaba sold nearly a 3 per cent stake in Paytm. Shares of Paytm, Nykaa, and Zomato are down more than 60 per cent each from their highs.
First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 22:39 IST
