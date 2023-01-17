From Paytm to Zomato, start-ups see fresh round of selling; stock falls

Shares of Paytm, Nykaa, and crashed 5 per cent each on Tuesday even as the benchmark Sensex gained close to a per cent.

Market players said the selling could be because of fears around further sell-downs by existing investors. After the end of the one-year lock-in period post-IPO, several large funds have pared their holdings in new-age tech startups, weighing on their stock price performance.

Last week, Alibaba sold nearly a 3 per cent stake in . Shares of Paytm, Nykaa, and are down more than 60 per cent each from their highs.