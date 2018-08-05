FY19 earnings should expand in mid-teens, says Old Bridge's Kenneth Andrade

Kenneth Andrade, founder and chief investment officer, Old Bridge Capital Management, discusses the road ahead for equity markets, earnings and his sector preferences with Puneet Wadhwa in the backdrop of rising interest rates and escalating global trade wars.

Edited excerpts: With the indices at an all-time high, how difficult has it become to find investment-worthy opportunities? We have been in this cycle of elevated multiples for an extremely long period. Valuations have not been cheap — the only relief in the last couple of months is the corrections that have set out in ...