FY20 may be the biggest year for rights issues since liberalisation

Twin rights issues by telecom majors may well make the current financial year the biggest one for rights issues in nearly thirty years. Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel have both launched rights issues for around Rs 25,000 crore each. Vodafone’s is over.

Bharti’s is still ongoing (open from May 3 to May 17). The total amount of around Rs 50,000 crore is higher by far than 2007-08 (FY08), which currently holds the record. There were 29 such issues, which raised a total of Rs 26,228.99 crore in FY08, shows data going back to FY91 from market tracker Prime Database. A ...