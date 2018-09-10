GAIL on strong wicket aided by robust LNG demand, share price may rise

GAIL's share price has risen 24 per cent from a May low, on the back of multiple triggers. Rising natural gas prices have eased concern on placement of higher-priced liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes from the US.

Improvement in transmission, distribution and trading segment volumes and profitability are positives, as is uptick in the petrochemicals business. Most segments did beter than expected in the June quarter. The other positive is the government's clarification about not splitting the natural gas transmission and trading/marketing business into independent entities. ...