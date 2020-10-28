GE Power India shares hit over 8-year low, decline 35% in one month

Shares of hit an over eight-year low of Rs 284.50, down 5 per cent on the BSE on Wednesday on growth concerns.

The stock of the power generation equipment maker was trading at its lowest level since December 2011. In the past month, the stock has tanked 35 per cent, as compared to a 6 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The stock has corrected 65 per cent from its 52-week high level of Rs 821, touched in February 2020.

On September 21, 2020, General Electric Company (GE), the Ultimate holding company of GE Power India, announced that it intends to exit the new-build coal power market, subject to applicable consultation requirements. GE’s Steam Power business will work with customers on existing obligations as it pursues this exit, which may include divestitures, site closings, job impacts, and appropriate considerations for publicly held subsidiaries. CLICK HERE TO READ THE RELEASE

For the April-June quarter (Q1FY21), had posted a loss before tax of Rs 22.6 crore against a loss of Rs 12.2 crore Q1FY20. The company has seen a decline in order flow with Rs 532 crore fresh orders received in Q1FY21 as against Rs 2,460 crore in the previous year quarter, which included three flue gas de-sulphurisation (FGD) orders.

“Government of India (GoI) has taken several initiatives for cleaner and cheaper ‘Power for All’, such as scaling up the renewable energy capacity addition target to 175GW by 2022. There is an oversupply situation in power generation. In such a scenario, the most important concern is the lack of orders for new power projects,” said in the 2019-20 annual report.

At 11:57 am, the stock was trading 4 per cent lower at Rs 289 on the BSE, as compared to a 0.54 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined around 800,000 equity shares changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE.