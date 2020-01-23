GE T&D India surges 8% on order win worth of Rs 173 crore from JKPDD

-
“The company has been awarded a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) and Advanced Distribution Management Solution (ADMS) project by the Jammu & Kashmir Power Development Department (JKPDD) for the distribution operations in the cities of Jammu and Srinagar,” GE T&D India said in a news release.
The order worth approximately Rs 173 crore, won through a competitive bidding process, includes a 5-year maintenance services contract, and the supply and integration of a host of solutions in the overall distribution network in the two cities, it added.
At 02:58 pm, the stock was trading 7 per cent higher at Rs 164 on the BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.52 per cent or 213 points at 41,329. A combined 713,577 equity shares have changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE till the time of writing of this report.
