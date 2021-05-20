Global stocks enjoying longest period of calm in four years, shows data

Despite recent wobbles in tech stocks and volatility in other risk assets, the global stock market has proven remarkably unruffled for more than six months now.

The AC World Index hasn’t experienced a 5% drawdown since November, the longest streak of calm since 2017, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Still, previous stretches of a similar magnitude without a minor pullback — at least in a study of U.S. stocks — have led to poor returns over the next month, wrote Sundial Capital Research founder Jason Goepfert in a note to clients.