Global wealth up 9.8% YoY at $463.6 trn in 2021; India, China lead the way

Global household wealth rose 9.8 per cent in 2021 to $463.6 trillion, driven by widespread gains in share prices and a favorable environment created by central bank policies in 2020 to lower interest rates, but at the cost of inflationary pressures, said in its latest edition of Global . Wealth per adult (globally) was up 8.4 per cent to reach $87,489 at year-end, the study said.

