Global wealth up 9.8% YoY at $463.6 trn in 2021; India, China lead the way

India, Credit Suisse said, saw a 12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in total household wealth in 2021 to $14,225 billion

Puneet Wadhwa  |  New Delhi 

Global household wealth rose 9.8 per cent in 2021 to $463.6 trillion, driven by widespread gains in share prices and a favorable environment created by central bank policies in 2020 to lower interest rates, but at the cost of inflationary pressures, Credit Suisse said in its latest edition of Global Wealth Report. Wealth per adult (globally) was up 8.4 per cent to reach $87,489 at year-end, the study said.

First Published: Tue, September 20 2022. 14:36 IST

