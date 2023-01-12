Gold, silver prices fall, yellow metal selling at Rs 55,960 in early trade

-
ALSO READ
Gold prices see slight rise of Rs 10, silver falls by Rs 300 in early trade
Gold trading at Rs 51,290 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,400/kg
Gold and silver prices fall; yellow metal selling at Rs 55,530 per 10 g
Gold prices fall, yellow metal sells at Rs 56,130; silver remains unchanged
Gold trading at Rs 50,280 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,000/kg
-
The precious metal was selling at Rs 71,500 per kg.The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 150 from yesterday's close to Rs 51,300, according to the GoodReturns website. In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 55,960 and Rs 51,300, respectively. In Delhi, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 51,450 and Rs 56,110, respectively. In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 57,050 and Rs 52,300, respectively. US gold prices were flat during early Asian hours on Thursday, as traders awaited key US inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve's policy path.
Spot gold held its ground at $1,876.93 per ounce, as of 0011 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.1 per cent to $1,879.80.
Indian gold refiners have nearly stopped imports of gold dore, a semi-pure alloy, as grey market operators offer hefty discounts to market rates and cut into their slender margins, making business a losing proposition, industry officials say. In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, 1 kg of silver was trading at Rs 71,500, while in Chennai it was selling at Rs 74,000. Spot silver edged up 0.1 per cent to $23.44, platinum fell 0.1 per cent to $1,069.47 and palladium slipped 0.1 per cent to $1,772.48. (With Reuters inputs)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 09:17 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU