Gold breaches $2,000-barrier over prospect for further Covid-19 stimulus

advanced to a fresh record beyond $2,000 an ounce in the international market, as investors assessed increased geopolitical risks and the prospect for further stimulus to combat fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bullion is up almost 35 per cent this year, with its haven status enhanced by sliding US real yields.

In New Delhi, the metal jumped Rs 1,365 to Rs 56,181 per 10 gram, HDFC Securities said.

Silver also depicted a strong trend as it zoomed Rs 5,972 to Rs 72,726 per kg from Rs 66,754 per kg in the previous trade.