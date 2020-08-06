JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Precious Metals

Nifty50 valuation hits all-time high as investors bid up share prices
Business Standard

Gold breaches $2,000-barrier over prospect for further Covid-19 stimulus

Bullion is up almost 35 per cent this year, with its haven status enhanced by sliding US real yields

Topics
Gold  | Gold Prices

Agencies 

Gold
In New Delhi, the metal jumped Rs 1,365 to Rs 56,181 per 10 gram, HDFC Securities said

Gold advanced to a fresh record beyond $2,000 an ounce in the international market, as investors assessed increased geopolitical risks and the prospect for further stimulus to combat fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bullion is up almost 35 per cent this year, with its haven status enhanced by sliding US real yields.

In New Delhi, the metal jumped Rs 1,365 to Rs 56,181 per 10 gram, HDFC Securities said.

Silver also depicted a strong trend as it zoomed Rs 5,972 to Rs 72,726 per kg from Rs 66,754 per kg in the previous trade.
First Published: Thu, August 06 2020. 01:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU