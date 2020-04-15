JUST IN
Gold, equities show unusual sync in March; nosedive, recover at same times

Both nosedived in mid-March amid panic selling and forced margin calls; each then recovered by about 20% as central banks and governments kicked in more stimulus

Gold and global equities don’t usually move in tandem, but these are not usual times. The two assets — one a traditional haven and the other a classic risk-on bet — had an inverse correlation for most of last year, but as investors navigate the fallout from the coronavirus, they’ve started to move more in sync. Both nosedived in mid-March amid panic selling and forced margin calls; each then recovered by about 20% as central banks and governments kicked in more stimulus. That official support has aided stocks, while also fanning concerns about currency debasement and rising debt levels, supporting bullion.

