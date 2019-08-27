Gold price rise poses a systemic long-term risk of jewellers' default

Soaring gold prices may have raised value of the existing inventory of the bullion jewellery, but pose a systemic risk for medium and large size jewellers who avail gold loan from lenders and now required to pay the mark-to-market margin. Since the fresh sale of jewellery is quite low, they are forced to use the money collected through investors’ monthly deposit scheme for paying margin.

Jewellers practising ethical business are needed to buy gold as underlying on the day they receive a monthly share of jewellery deposit. These deposits are usually for 11 months and on ...