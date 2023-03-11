Gold price rises by Rs 540 to Rs 56,070, silver price falls Rs 200

-
ALSO READ
Gold trading at Rs 51,290 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,400/kg
Gold trading at Rs 50,280 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,000/kg
Gold prices slip by Rs 550 to Rs 57,160; silver drops to Rs 70,800
Gold trading at Rs 50,950 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 58,100/kg
Gold price up by Rs 550, trading at Rs 53,730; silver rises by Rs 700
-
Gold prices rose Rs 540 from yesterday's close on Saturday, with ten grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 56,070, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices, however, fell Rs 200 to Rs 65,250 per kilogram.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold declined Rs 500 to Rs 51,400.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 51,400.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 51,550, Rs 51,450, and Rs 51,900, respectively.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 56,070.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,210, Rs 56,110, and Rs 56,620, respectively.
US gold prices jumped nearly 2 per cent on Friday, driven by a slide in US Treasury yields and broader financial markets as worries over a fallout in the banking sector eclipsed a strong US jobs report and drove safe-haven flows into bullion.
Spot gold was up 1.8 per cent at $1,863.46 per ounce by 2:26 p.m. ET (1926 GMT), its highest since Feb. 14. US gold futures also rose 1.8 per cent to settle at $1,867.20 per ounce.
US tech lender SVB's troubles rippled through global markets and hit banking stocks, shoring up interest in bullion often seen as a safe store of value during uncertain times.
"I think the main focal point is yields and with yields dropping today, that is a boost for the gold market," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.
(with inputs from Reuters)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, March 11 2023. 07:42 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU