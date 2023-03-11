JUST IN
Troubled Silicon Valley startup bank spooks share markets, bonds rally
Business Standard

Gold price rises by Rs 540 to Rs 56,070, silver price falls Rs 200

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold declined Rs 500 to Rs 51,400

Topics
Gold  | Gold Prices | gold and silver prices

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

gold, gold prices
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 56,070.

Gold prices rose Rs 540 from yesterday's close on Saturday, with ten grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 56,070, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices, however, fell Rs 200 to Rs 65,250 per kilogram.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold declined Rs 500 to Rs 51,400.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 51,400.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 51,550, Rs 51,450, and Rs 51,900, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 56,070.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,210, Rs 56,110, and Rs 56,620, respectively.

US gold prices jumped nearly 2 per cent on Friday, driven by a slide in US Treasury yields and broader financial markets as worries over a fallout in the banking sector eclipsed a strong US jobs report and drove safe-haven flows into bullion.

Spot gold was up 1.8 per cent at $1,863.46 per ounce by 2:26 p.m. ET (1926 GMT), its highest since Feb. 14. US gold futures also rose 1.8 per cent to settle at $1,867.20 per ounce.

US tech lender SVB's troubles rippled through global markets and hit banking stocks, shoring up interest in bullion often seen as a safe store of value during uncertain times.

"I think the main focal point is yields and with yields dropping today, that is a boost for the gold market," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

(with inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Sat, March 11 2023. 07:42 IST

