Gold price stable at Rs 46,690 per 10 gm, silver drops to Rs 69,000 a kg

Gold price on Friday remained unchanged at Rs 46,690, while silver price fell by Rs 600 to trend at Rs 69,000 per kg, according to the Good Returns website.

Gold jewellery prices vary across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to differing excise duty, state taxes, and making changes in different states.

In New Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold fell by Rs 350 to Rs 45,550 per 10 gm, while in Chennai it inched down to Rs 43,800. In Mumbai, the rate stayed at Rs 45,690--the same as yesterday, according to the Good Returns website. The price of 24-carat gold in Chennai was down by Rs 160 to Rs 47,780 per 10 gm.





In the international market, Gold lingered near 11-week lows in choppy trading on Thursday as investor optimism for a global economic recovery raised US Treasury yields and made the precious metal less attractive.

Spot gold inched 0.1 per cent lower to $1,774.21 per ounce at 1:45 p.m. EST (1845 GMT), near its lowest since November 30 at $1,767.20, hit earlier.

US gold futures settled up 0.1 per cent at $1,775.

Recent US data, including manufacturing numbers from the New York Federal Reserve and separate economic readings from the Philadelphia Fed, were very strong and showed “things are starting to come back from the coronavirus slump,” said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

But some bargain hunting, given gold’s dip below $1,800 and the lower dollar, did prompt an initial bounce in gold from recent lows, Haberkorn said.

Also providing a floor to bullion, the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday reiterated its pledge to keep interest rates near zero until inflation and employment pick up.

Gold’s reaction to an unexpected increase in weekly jobless claims on Thursday was also relatively muted, with US Treasury yields rising amid signs of an economic upswing.



Higher yields have eroded gold’s appeal as an inflation hedge of late, since they increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding bullion.

Gold is having a tough time trying to win over investors as an inflation hedge, with other assets favoured instead, said FXTM market analyst Han Tan.

On the technical front, a dip in gold’s 50-day moving average below the 200-day moving average could lead to more selling, analysts said.