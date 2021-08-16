Gold price today at Rs 46,160 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 63,200 a kg

The price of 10 gm of 22-carat gold increased by Rs 10 to Rs 46,160 on Monday, amid a recovery in international precious metal prices and rupee depreciation. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,150 per 10 grams. Silver was selling at Rs 63,200 per kg, according to the website Good Returns.

Gold jewellery varies in price across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In New Delhi and Mumbai, the price stands at Rs 46,160 per 10 gm of gold. In Chennai, the yellow metal is selling at Rs 44,360, according to the website.

The rate of 24-carat gold also rose by Rs 10 to Rs 47,160 per 10 gm.

In New Delhi, stands at Rs 50,360 per 10 gm (24 carat) while in Mumbai it is 47,160.