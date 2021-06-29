Gold price today at Rs 46,160 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 67,900 a kg

The price of 22-carat gold on Tuesday remained steady at Rs 46,160 for 10 gm. Silver, too remained at Rs 67,900 per kg, according to the Good Returns website.

Gold jewellery price varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making changes.

In New Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold was at Rs 46,150 per 10 gm. In Chennai, it was down by Rs 20 at Rs 44,440. The Mumbai rate is Rs 46,160, according to the website.

The price for 24-carat gold remained steady at Rs 47,160 per 10 gm on Tuesday

Silver, on Tuesday remained at 67,900 per kilogram.

The Indian rupee slumped 6 paise to 74.26 against the U.S. dollar in opening trade on Monday as firm crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment.

In the global market, eased due to the firm dollar, as US Fed gave mixed signals on interest rate hike even as US Fed reassured that interest rates will not be hiked quickly. The precious metal slid by 6% marking its biggest weekly drop.

Spot gold edged 0.1% lower to $1,785.30 per ounce by 1:51 pm EDT (1751 GMT), stalling an initial uptick on some bargain buying.

US gold futures settled 0.3% down at $1,774.20 an ounce.