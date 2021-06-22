Gold price today at Rs 46,220 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 67,600 a kg

The price for 22-carat gold on Tuesday remained to Rs 46,220 for 10 gm. Silver, too remained at Rs 67,600 per kg, according to the Good Returns website.

Gold jewellery price varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making changes.

In New Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold was down by Rs 40 and settled at Rs 46,100 per 10 gm. In Chennai, it increased by Rs 60 and settled for Rs 44,350. The Mumbai rate is Rs 46,220, according to the website.

The price for 24-carat gold remained to Rs 47,220 per 10 gm on Tuesday.

Silver, on Tuesday, remained at Rs 67,600.

The Indian rupee slumped 24 paise to 73.86 against the US dollar in trade on Monday as the US dollar extended gains.





In the global market, gold on Monday rebounded after its worst week in over a year as the dollar extended its rally on the back of the US Federal Reserve’s hawkish outlook.

Spot gold edged 1.50% higher to $1,784.90 per ounce by 1:51 pm EDT (1751 GMT), stalling an initial uptick on some bargain buying. Prices were up by a per cent after witnessing its biggest slump last week.

US gold futures settled 0.8% up at $1,782.90 an ounce.