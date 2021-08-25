Gold price today at Rs 46,650 per 10 gm, silver trending at 62,800 a kg

The price of 10 gm of 22-carat gold increased by Rs 390 to sell at Rs 46,650 on Wednesday. In previous trade, gold had closed at Rs 46,260 per 10 grams.

Silver was selling at Rs 62,800 per kg, up by Rs 800 from the previous trade, according to Good Returns website.

Gold jewellery varies in price across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In New Delhi and Mumbai, the prices stand at Rs 46,600 and 46,650 per 10 gm of gold. In Chennai, the yellow metal is selling at Rs 44,850, according to the website.

The rate of 24-carat gold also increased by Rs 60 to stand at Rs 47,260 per 10 gm.

In New Delhi, gold price stands at Rs 50,830 per 10 gm (24 carat) while in Mumbai it is Rs 47,650.