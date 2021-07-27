Gold price today at Rs 46,870 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 67,500 a kg

The prices of 22-carat gold in India remained unchanged on Tuesday at Rs 46,870 per 10 gm. Silver made a gain of Rs 400 comparared to yesterday's prices to stand at Rs 67,500 per kg, according to the website Good Returns.

Gold price varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In New Delhi, the 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 46,950 per 10 gm, a gain of Rs 100 over yesterday's prices, while, in Mumbai, it remains unchaged at Rs 46,870 per 10 gm. The rate in Chennai is Rs 45,200 per 10 gm, according to the website.

The prices of 24-carat gold also remained unchanged at Rs 47,870 per 10 gm.

On Monday, in the global market, edged lower investors turned cautious ahead of the US Fed's policy meeting this week, Reuters reporterd.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,798.41 per ounce by 13:56 p.m. EDT, while U.S. gold futures settled 0.1% lower at $1,799.20.