Gold price today at Rs 46,900 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 66,900 a kg

The price of 22-carat gold on Friday slid to Rs 46,900 for 10 gm from Rs 47,120 and silver was up to Rs 66,900 per kg, according to the Good Returns website.

Gold jewellery price varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In New Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold is down at Rs 46,700 per 10 gm. In Chennai, it dropped to Rs 45,000. The rate in Mumbai is Rs 46,900, according to the website.

Prices for 24-carat gold witnessed a decline of Rs 220 per 10 gram to Rs 47,900 on Friday from Rs 48,120 in the previous trading session.



Silver gained by Rs 300 per kilogram to Rs 66,900 per kilogram from Rs 66,600 in the previous trade.

Indian rupee ended higher by 15 paise at 74.46 per dollar on Thursday, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

In the global market, steadied on Friday after hitting a more than one-week low in the previous session, as a retreat in US bond yields and weak economic data countered a stronger dollar.

Spot gold was flat at $1,806.08 per ounce, as of 0047 GMT, after hitting its lowest since July 12 at $1,791.16 on Thursday. Bullion is down 0.2% so far this week, after posting gains for the previous four weeks. US gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $1,807.70 per ounce.