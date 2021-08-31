Gold price today at Rs 47,500 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 63,600 a kg

The price of 10 gm of 24-carat gold decreased by Rs 160 to Rs 47,500 on Monday. In previous trade, gold had closed at Rs 47,660 per 10 grams.

Silver was selling at Rs 63,600 per kg, falling by Rs 200 since Monday’s trade, according to Good Returns website.

The price of gold jewellery varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Delhi, 10 gm of 24-carat gold was selling at Rs 50,800 and in Mumbai the price was Rs 47,500. In Chennai, gold this morning is selling at Rs 48,960. For Kolkata, the price is Rs 49,650.

India’s gross domestic product (GDP) data for the June-ended quarter will come out Tuesday evening. The Controller General of Accounts (CGA) will release the central government’s spending and revenues data as of July.

PMI figures will be published later this week: manufacturing on Wednesday and services Friday.