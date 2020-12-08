Gold price today at Rs 52,420 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 63,000 a kg

today fell to Rs 52,420 from Rs 52,650 per 10 gm, while silver price was trending at Rs 63,000 per kg, according to the Good Returns website.

Gold jewellery price vary across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making changes.

In New Delhi, the of 22-carat climbed to 48,050 per 10 gm, while in Chennai it jumped to Rs 46,360. In Mumbai, the rate was Rs 49,320 according to the Good Returns website. The price of 24-carat gold in Chennai was Rs 50,790 per 10 gm.

On the MCX, December gold futures climbed 1.54 per cent to Rs 49,930 per 10 gm, while December silver futures were at Rs 65,380 per kg.

Gold prices declined Rs 104 to Rs 48,703 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday in line with weak global prices of the precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at Rs 48,807 per 10 gram in the previous trade.

Silver also dipped Rs 736 to Rs 62,621 per kg, from Rs 63,357 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, Gold prices fell on Monday on overall optimism over this week's coronavirus vaccine rollout in Britain and as the dollar bounced off a multi-year low.

Spot gold prices were 0.3% lower at $1,832.30 per ounce, while U. S. gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,836.10.

"The European session is focused on the Brexit negotiations, which are apparently not running as smoothly as expected, and that's why we're seeing gold coming down as the dollar strengthened against the euro," said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen. A Brexit deal hung in the balance as Britain and the European Union made a last-ditch attempt to strike a trade deal that would avoid a disorderly exit in just 24 days.