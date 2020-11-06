Gold price today at Rs 54,160 per 10 gm, silver trends at Rs 62,500 per kg

today jumped to Rs 54,160 from Rs 54,150 per 10 gm, while silver was trending at Rs 62,500 per kg, according to the Good Returns website.

Gold jewellery prices vary across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making changes.

In New Delhi, the of 22-carat rose to Rs 49,650 per 10 gm, while in Chennai it climbed to Rs 48,100. In Mumbai, the rate was Rs 50,260 according to the Good Returns website. The price of 24-carat gold in Chennai was Rs 52,460 per 10 gm.

On the MCX, December gold futures climbed 2.47 per cent to Rs 52,077 per 10 gm, while silver December futures were at Rs 64,125 per kg.

rose Rs 158 to Rs 50,980 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday, supported by a rally in global prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 50,822 per 10 gram. also jumped Rs 697 to Rs 62,043 per kilogram from Rs 61,346 per kilogram in the previous trade.

"It's the expectations of a stimulus agreement now being reached in the weeks ahead, we also have a Fed meeting today, where we're going to hear verbiage out of the Fed that screams for an additional stimulus package," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.