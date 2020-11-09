Gold price today at Rs 55,040 per 10 gm, silver trends at Rs 65,410 per kg

-
ALSO READ
Gold continues upward trend at Rs 51,160, Silver crosses Rs 61,000 mark
Gold price jumps to Rs 52,700 per 10 gm, silver at Rs 66,050 a kg
Gold prices climb to Rs 49,440 per 10 gm, silver rallies at Rs 54,850
Gold price at Rs 48,750 per 10 gm, silver crosses Rs 50,000 mark
Gold price today: 48,350 per 10 gm, silver declines to Rs 48,600 a kg
-
Gold price today jumped to Rs 55,040 from Rs 55,030 per 10 gm, while silver was trending at Rs 65,410 per kg, according to the Good Returns website.
Gold jewellery prices vary across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making changes.
In New Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat rose to Rs 50,460 per 10 gm, while in Chennai it climbed to Rs 48,850. In Mumbai, the rate was Rs 51,190 according to the Good Returns website. The price of 24-carat gold in Chennai was Rs 53,160 per 10 gm.
On the MCX, December gold futures climbed 0.22 per cent to Rs 52,168 per 10 gm, while silver December futures were at Rs 63,355 per kg.
Meanwhile, jewellers are betting on recovery and are optimistic that a rebound in the economy and pent up demand will help boost sales during this 'Dhanteras' and the industry is likely to do up to 70 per cent of last year's business.
Notwithstanding the ruling high gold prices and ongoing Covid-19 uncertainties, jewellers are expecting a revival in retail sales this festive season as the yellow metal has always been an integral part to festivals in India, particularly so during Dhanteras, Diwali, and the ensuing wedding season.
Investors and financial executives took a big sigh of relief on Saturday after major networks declared Democrat Joe Biden winner of the U.S. presidential election, offering some certainty after days of conflicting reports about who might run the White House next term.
Gold is headed for the biggest weekly gain since July and copper rose in the international market.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU