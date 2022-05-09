10 gm of gold selling at Rs 51,710, silver trading at Rs 62,500 per k

-
-
The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold on Monday remains Rs 51,710, unchanged from yesterday’s rate and the price of 1 kg silver is also the same as Sunday, at Rs 62,500 per kg.
The price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold also remains unchanged on Monday at Rs 47,400 according to the Goodreturns website.
The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at par with the price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata, with the precious metal trading at Rs 51,710 in these regions.
The price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is also at par with the price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata, with the metal selling at Rs 47,400 in these regions.
However, the price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold and 22 carat gold in Chennai is above the other cities at Rs 53,200 and Rs 48,770 respectively.
The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata is Rs 62,500, while in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the metal is trading at Rs 66,800 for the day.
The price of gold varies for different regions based on parameters such as the excise duty, making charges and the state taxes.
