Gold price up in early trade; yellow metal sells at Rs 57,110 per 10 grams

Gold prices rose Rs 50 on Tuesday, with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 57,110. Silver prices remained unchanged from yesterday's close. The precious metal is selling at Rs 72,300 per kg.



The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 100 from yesterday's close to Rs 52,350 per 10 grams, according to the GoodReturns website.

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 57,110 and Rs 52,350, respectively.

In Delhi, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 57,270 and Rs 52,500, respectively. In Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 58,070 and Rs 53,230, respectively.

US gold prices edged up on Tuesday as the dollar weakened while investors awaited US economic data amid hopes of slower interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to $1,935.69 per ounce, as of 0208 GMT. US gold futures were up 0.4 per cent at $1,936.00.

In Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, 1 kg of silver is trading at Rs 72,300, while in Chennai and Hyderabad, it is selling at Rs 74,700.

Spot silver gained 0.4 per cent to $23.54 per ounce.