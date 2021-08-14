Gold prices jump over 1% as dollar retreat hastens rebound

-
ALSO READ
Gold prices remain stable at Rs 47,340 per 10 gm, silver at Rs 69,200 a kg
Gold price rises to Rs 47,230 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 70,200 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 49,530 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,200 a kg
Gold price inches up to Rs 46,950 per 10 gm, silver trends at Rs 70,500/ kg
Gold price slips to Rs 46,770 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 70,510 a kg
-
Gold rose more than 1% on Friday as a retreat in the dollar enticed investors to snap up the bullion following its recent sell-off. Spot gold rose to $1,772.80 per ounce by 10:26 a.m. EDT (1426 GMT), after hitting its highest in more than a week at $1,774.30, in a sharp recovery from over four-month lows touched on Monday.
US gold futures rose 1.4% to $1,775.80. The dollar index fell 0.4% and U.S. benchmark 10-year treasury yields also weakened, bolstering gold's appeal. Providing further support to bullion was increased physical demand, particularly from top consumers India and China, where premiums rebounded to multi-month highs. [GOL/AS]
TD Securities commodity strategist Daniel Ghali said gold's pull back from Monday's lows was largely driven by technicals, with increased central bank purchases providing additional support.
"But, this pullback could just be a temporary move higher," Ghali said, noting that speculative interest was waning, amid rising expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could cut back on economic support sooner.
The taper bets got a fillip from a strong U.S. jobs report last week.
"The picture remains nuanced; as positive signs in the labour market and spikes in producer prices support the view that the Fed will bring forward the timing of tapering, but the latest consumer price increases supported the view that inflation spikes are transitory," said Ricardo Evangelista, a senior analyst at ActivTrades.
"Amidst the mixed signals, investors anticipate what will emerge from the Fed's Jackson Hole meeting later this month."
While gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, higher interest rates dull the bullion's appeal by raising its opportunity cost. Silver gained 2.5% to $23.74 per ounce, but was down about 2.6% for the week. Platinum rose 0.7% to $1,025.37 and palladium was up 1.1% at $2,653.33.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU