Gold prices rise Rs 110 to Rs 57,550; silver prices surge by Rs 100

-
ALSO READ
Gold trading at Rs 51,290 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,400/kg
Gold, silver prices fall in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 57,270
Gold trading at Rs 50,280 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,000/kg
Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trades at Rs 57,160
Gold trading at Rs 50,950 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 58,100/kg
-
Gold prices rose by Rs 110 during Wednesday's early trade with ten grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 57,550, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices also surged by Rs 100 with 1 kg of silver selling at Rs 71,400.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold went up by Rs 100 to Rs 52,750.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 52,750.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai is Rs 52,900, Rs 52,800, and Rs 53,730, respectively.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,550.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai is Rs 57,700, Rs 57,600, and Rs 58,620, respectively.
US Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $1,876.14 per ounce, as of 0058 GMT. US gold futures firmed 0.2 per cent to $1,887.90.
Spot silver rose 0.4 per cent to $22.27 per ounce, platinum was 0.4 per cent higher at $977.40 and palladium fell 0.2 per cent to $1,642.24.
The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata is Rs 71,400.
The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai is Rs 74,000.
(With inputs from Reuters)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 09:40 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU