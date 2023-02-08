JUST IN
Business Standard

Gold prices rise Rs 110 to Rs 57,550; silver prices surge by Rs 100

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai is Rs 52,900, Rs 52,800, and Rs 53,730, respectively

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Gold prices rose by Rs 110 during Wednesday's early trade with ten grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 57,550, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices also surged by Rs 100 with 1 kg of silver selling at Rs 71,400.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold went up by Rs 100 to Rs 52,750.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 52,750.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai is Rs 52,900, Rs 52,800, and Rs 53,730, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,550.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai is Rs 57,700, Rs 57,600, and Rs 58,620, respectively.

US Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $1,876.14 per ounce, as of 0058 GMT. US gold futures firmed 0.2 per cent to $1,887.90.

Spot silver rose 0.4 per cent to $22.27 per ounce, platinum was 0.4 per cent higher at $977.40 and palladium fell 0.2 per cent to $1,642.24.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata is Rs 71,400.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai is Rs 74,000.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 09:40 IST

