JUST IN
Gold price rises to Rs 56,290, silver price unchanged at Rs 66,800
Gold price rises Rs 100 to Rs 56,120; silver price unchanged at Rs 66,800
Gold prices fall Rs 150 to Rs 51,350, silver falls to Rs 67,800 per kg
Gold, silver prices unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 56,180 per 10 gm
Gold price unchanged at Rs 56,510 per 10 g; silver price falls Rs 500
Gold prices fall by Rs 220 to Rs 56,510; silver remains unchanged
Gold prices unchanged, silver rises; yellow metal selling at Rs 56,730
Silver remains unchanged, gold prices fall by Rs 100 to Rs 56,730 per 10 gm
Key support for MCX Gold stands at Rs 55,900; Silver Rs 64,400
Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal selling at Rs 56,510
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Precious Metals
F&O Strategy: Nandish Shah recommends Bull Spread on PowerGrid Corp
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Gold prices rise by Rs 160 to Rs 56,450, silver price falls by Rs 300

The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,600, Rs 56,500, and Rs 57,200, respectively

Topics
Gold Prices | Silver Prices | Precious metals

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Gold
Photo: Bloomberg

Gold prices rose by Rs 160 from yesterday's close during Friday's early trade with ten grams of 24 carat gold selling at Rs 56,450, according to GoodReturns website. Silver prices went down by Rs 300 with 1 kg of silver trading at Rs 66,500.

The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold also went up by Rs 150 to trade at Rs 51,750.

The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 51,750.

The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad is Rs 51,900, Rs 51,800, and Rs 52,430, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 56,450.

The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,600, Rs 56,500, and Rs 57,200, respectively.

Gold prices rose on Friday, on track for their first weekly gain in five, as the dollar eased, even though fears persisted that the U.S. Federal Reserve would keep raising interest rates to curb inflationary pressures.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,840.89 per ounce, as of 0119 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,846.70.

Spot silver gained 0.8% to $21.04 per ounce, platinum rose 0.4% to $964.10 and palladium was up 0.4% at $1,454.08

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata is Rs 66,500.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 70,000.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gold Prices

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 09:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.