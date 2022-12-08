JUST IN
Business Standard

Gold prices rise, trades at Rs 54,000; silver rates fall in early trade

Silver prices fall by Rs 500 per kg, trading at Rs 65,500 today

Topics
gold silver prices | Gold Prices | Silver Prices

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Gold
Photo: Bloomberg

Gold price increased by Rs 220 per 10 grams (24-carat) in Thursday's early trade selling at 54,000. Meanwhile, silver prices fell by Rs 500 per kg to Rs 65,500 per kg today.

Ten grams of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 49,500 after an increase of Rs 200 from yesterday's close, according to the GoodReturns website.

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, Kerala and Pune, 10 grams of gold (24-carat and 22-carat) was selling at Rs 54,000, and Rs 49,500, respectively.

In Delhi, 24-carat and 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 54,150, and Rs 49,650, respectively. In Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 54,720 and Rs 50,160.

Gold prices were little changed in early Asian trade on Thursday, after bullion jumped more than 1% in the previous session following a retreat in the U. S. dollar and yields.

Spot gold held its ground at $1,786.92 per ounce, as of 0009 GMT. U.

S. gold futures were up 0.1% to$1,799.10.

Gold on Wednesday was supported by a pullback in the dollar and U. S. bond yields as investors anticipate slower rate hikes from the U. S. Federal Reserve at its policy meeting next week. The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, and Mumbai was Rs 65,500. In Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, the metal was trading at Rs 71,000 per kg. Spot silver inched 0.2% lower to $22.68, platinum rose 0.2% to $1,004.62 and palladium gained 0.1% to $1,846.91.

(With Reuters inputs)

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 12:11 IST

