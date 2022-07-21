Gold prices see slight rise of Rs 10, silver falls by Rs 300 in early trade

saw a marginal increase of Rs 10 in Thursday's early trade. Ten gram of 24-carat gold is currently trading at Rs 50,630. Ten-gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 46,410.

Silver, on the other hand, witnessed a fall of Rs 300 as compared to previous day's rate. One kg of silver is currently selling at Rs 55,600.

In the US, fell on Thursday to their lowest in nearly a year, as an elevated U.S. dollar and prospects of more interest rate hikes by major central banks to combat soaring inflation weighed on bullion's appeal.

In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, 10 gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 50,630. Meanwhile, 10 gram of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 46,410 in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata.

In Chennai, ten gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is currently selling at Rs 50,930 and Rs 46,680 respectively.

In Delhi, Bangalore, and Hyderabad, one kg of silver is selling at Rs 61,000, whereas, 1 kg of silver is trading at Rs 55,600 in Mumbai and Kolkata.

In Chennai, one kg of silver is selling at Rs 61,000.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,693.90 per ounce by 0052 GMT, after falling to its lowest since early August 2021 at $1,691.40 in early Asian trade. Spot silver was flat at $18.66 per ounc