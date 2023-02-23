JUST IN
Business Standard

Gold prices unchanged, silver rises; yellow metal selling at Rs 56,730

The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 56,730

Topics
Gold Prices | Silver Prices | Precious metals

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Gold
Photo: Bloomberg
Gold prices remained unchanged from yesterday's close during Thursday's early trade with ten grams of 24 carat gold trading at Rs 56,730, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices went up by Rs 300 to Rs 68,800 per kg. The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold also remained unchanged to sell at Rs 52,000. The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 52,000. The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 52,150, Rs 52,050, and Rs 52,750, respectively. The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 56,730. The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,880, Rs 56,780, and Rs 57,550, respectively.

Spot gold was down 0.5% at $1,825.60 per ounce, as of 02:32 p.m.

EST (1932 GMT).

Among other precious metals, spot silver fell 1.6% to $21.48 per ounce and platinum gained 0.4% to $946.44. The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata is Rs 68,800. The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai is Rs 72,000. (With inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 09:54 IST

