Gold rates unchanged in early trade; silver rises, trading at Rs 58,300/kg

-
ALSO READ
Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal hovering at Rs 52,340
Gold, silver prices fall in early trade; yellow metal trading at Rs 51,760
Gold prices see slight rise of Rs 10, silver falls by Rs 300 in early trade
Gold rates fall marginally; silver prices soar, selling at Rs 57,700 today
Gold, silver rates go down today; yellow metal selling at Rs 50,780 per kg
-
Gold prices remained unchanged in Friday's early trade with 10 gram of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 51,280, according to the GoodReturns website. Meanwhile, silver prices increased marginally today, with 1 kg of the precious metal trading at Rs 58,300, after an increase of Rs 200.
Ten gram of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 47,100 today after an increase of Rs 100.
In Mumbai and Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 51,280 per 10 gram, while 22-carat gold (per 10 grams) is trading at Rs 47,100. In Delhi, 24-carat and 22-carat gold are trading at Rs 51,530 and Rs 47,250 per 10 gm, respectively.
In Chennai, 24-carat and 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 51,760 and Rs 47,450, respectively.
Gold prices were flat on Friday but headed for the second week of gains, as some weak US economic data fanned expectations that the Federal Reserve might ease the aggressive pace of raising interest rates beginning December.
Spot gold was flat at $1,663.22 per ounce, as of 0130 GMT but it was up 0.4 per cent for the week so far. US gold futures were unchanged at $1,666.00.
While gold is considered a hedge against inflation, higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding the bullion, which yields nothing.
In Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs 58,300. While in Chennai and Hyderabad, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs 63,500.
(With inputs from Reuters)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 08:03 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU