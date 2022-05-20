Gold selling at Rs 50,510 per 10 gm today; silver trading at Rs 65,000 a kg

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold on Friday went up by Rs 220 to trade at Rs 50,510. At the same time, the rate of 1 kg of silver increased by Rs 4,000 to Rs 65,000.

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold became dearer by Rs 200 from the previous day's rate to trade at Rs 46,300, according to the Goodreturns website.

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at par with the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, with the precious metal trading at Rs 50,510 in these regions.

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is also at par with the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata with the metal selling at Rs 46,300, in these regions.

However, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold and 22 carat gold in Chennai is above the other cities, as the precious metal is trading at Rs 51,870, and Rs 47,550 respectively.

The price of gold varies in different regions based on certain parameters like the excise duty, making charges and state taxes.

In Delhi, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs 60,600 meanwhile in Kolkata, Pune and Ahmedabad, the precious metal is trading at Rs 61,400.

The rate of 1 kg of silver in in Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad is Rs 65,000 for the day.