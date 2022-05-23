Gold selling at Rs 51,300 per 10 gm today; silver trading at Rs 61,400 a kg

-
-
The rate of gold and silver remained unchanged on Monday, with the yellow metal (24 carat) trading at Rs 51,300 per 10 gms. Silver, on the other hand, is selling for Rs 61,400 per kg on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold remained unchanged from the previous day's rate at Rs 47,050, according to the Goodreturns website.
The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at par with the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, with the precious metal trading at Rs 51,300 in these regions.
The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is also at par with the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata with the metal selling at Rs 47,050, in these regions.
However, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold and 22 carat gold in Chennai is above the other cities, as the precious metal is trading at Rs 52,550, and Rs 48,170 respectively.
The price of gold varies in different regions based on certain parameters like the excise duty, making charges and state taxes.
In Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs 61,400. Meanwhile in Chennai, Pune Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the precious metal is trading at Rs 65,900 per kg.
