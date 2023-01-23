Gold, silver unchanged; yellow metal trades at Rs 57,060 per 10 grams

-
-
Gold prices remained unchanged on Monday, with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 57,060. Silver prices too remained unchanged. The precious metal is selling at Rs 72,300 per kg.
The price of 22-carat gold also remained unchanged from yesterday's close at Rs 52,250 per 10 grams, according to the GoodReturns website.
US gold prices rose on Monday, as a softer dollar and prospects of slower interest rate hikes by the U. S.
Federal Reserve boosted bullion's appeal.
Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,932.12 per ounce, as of 0255 GMT. US gold futures also rose 0.3% to $1,934.70
In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 57,060 and Rs 52,250, respectively.
In Delhi, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold are trading at Rs 57,210 and Rs 52,400, respectively. In Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 58,040 and Rs 53,200, respectively.
In Delhi and Mumbai 1 kg of silver is trading at Rs 72,300, while in Chennai and Hyderabad, it is selling at Rs 74,300. In Kolkata, the metal is selling at Rs 72,300.US spot silver gained 0.4% to $24.04 per ounce. (With inputs from Reuters)
First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 09:42 IST
