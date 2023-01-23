Gold, silver unchanged; yellow metal trades at Rs 57,060 per 10 grams

remained unchanged on Monday, with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 57,060. too remained unchanged. The precious metal is selling at Rs 72,300 per kg.

The price of 22-carat gold also remained unchanged from yesterday's close at Rs 52,250 per 10 grams, according to the GoodReturns website.

US rose on Monday, as a softer dollar and prospects of slower interest rate hikes by the U. S.

Federal Reserve boosted bullion's appeal.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,932.12 per ounce, as of 0255 GMT. US gold futures also rose 0.3% to $1,934.70

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 57,060 and Rs 52,250, respectively.

In Delhi, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold are trading at Rs 57,210 and Rs 52,400, respectively. In Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 58,040 and Rs 53,200, respectively.

In Delhi and Mumbai 1 kg of silver is trading at Rs 72,300, while in Chennai and Hyderabad, it is selling at Rs 74,300. In Kolkata, the metal is selling at Rs 72,300.

US spot silver gained 0.4% to $24.04 per ounce.(With inputs from Reuters)