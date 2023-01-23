JUST IN
Gold prices ease as dollar ticks up, but set for fifth weekly rise
Gold prices reverse course to trade higher as US dollar loses ground
Gold at over eight-month high on slower US Fed rate-hike prospects
Gold scales 9-month high above key $1,900 level; highest since late April
Indian gold prices hit record high, dampening demand, say dealers
Gold, silver prices rise; yellow metal selling at Rs 56,070 per 10 grams
Gold declines Rs 153 amid fall in precious metal prices globally
Gold slips from near 7-month peak as caution sets in before US jobs data
Gold prices rise to mid-June highs as markets look to US Fed minutes
Gold prices rise by Rs 205 to Rs 55,210 per 10 grams; silver declines Rs 30
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » commodity gold
Gold tests major hurdle at Rs 56,850; Silver likely to play catch-up
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Gold, silver unchanged; yellow metal trades at Rs 57,060 per 10 grams

Silver is selling at Rs 72,300 per kg

Topics
gold and silver prices | Precious metals | Gold trade

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Source: Pexels

Gold prices remained unchanged on Monday, with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 57,060. Silver prices too remained unchanged. The precious metal is selling at Rs 72,300 per kg.

The price of 22-carat gold also remained unchanged from yesterday's close at Rs 52,250 per 10 grams, according to the GoodReturns website.

US gold prices rose on Monday, as a softer dollar and prospects of slower interest rate hikes by the U. S.

Federal Reserve boosted bullion's appeal.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,932.12 per ounce, as of 0255 GMT. US gold futures also rose 0.3% to $1,934.70

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 57,060 and Rs 52,250, respectively.

In Delhi, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold are trading at Rs 57,210 and Rs 52,400, respectively. In Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 58,040 and Rs 53,200, respectively.

In Delhi and Mumbai 1 kg of silver is trading at Rs 72,300, while in Chennai and Hyderabad, it is selling at Rs 74,300. In Kolkata, the metal is selling at Rs 72,300.

US spot silver gained 0.4% to $24.04 per ounce. (With inputs from Reuters)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on gold and silver prices

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 09:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.