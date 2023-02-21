JUST IN
Gold, silver prices fall in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 56,830

Silver prices fell Rs 100 from yesterday's close to Rs 68,500 per kg

Topics
gold and silver prices | Gold trade | Precious metals

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Gold and SIlver price today

Gold prices fell Rs 120 on Tuesday, with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 56,830. Silver prices fell Rs 100 from yesterday's close to Rs 68,500 per kg.

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 100 from yesterday's close to Rs 52,100, according to the GoodReturns website.

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 56,830 and Rs 52,100, respectively.

In Delhi, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 57,000 and Rs 52,250, respectively. In Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 57,600 and Rs 52,800, respectively.

Gold prices edged higher on Monday on a slightly weaker dollar, as investors looked out for upcoming US economic data for clues on the Federal Reserve's rate hike path.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent to $1,845.93 per ounce at 9:43 a.m. ET (1443 GMT), after falling to its lowest since late December in the previous session. US gold futures gained 0.3 per cent to $1,855.10.

In Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, 1 kg of silver was trading at Rs 68,500, while in Chennai and Hyderabad, it was selling at Rs 71,700.

Spot silver rose 0.4 per cent to $21.80 per ounce, platinum jumped 1.4 per cent to $929.53 and palladium was up 1.3 per cent to $1,517.87.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 08:42 IST

