Gold, silver prices fall in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 57,270

Silver prices fell Rs 100 from yesterday's close to Rs 72,300 per kg

Topics
gold and silver prices | Precious metals | Gold trade

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Source: Pexels

Gold prices fell Rs 170 on Wednesday, with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 57,270. Silver prices fell Rs 100 from yesterday's close to Rs 72,300 per kg.

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 150 from yesterday's close to Rs 52,500, according to the GoodReturns website.

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 57,270 and Rs 52,500, respectively.

In Delhi, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 57,430 and Rs 52,650, respectively. In Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 58,230 and Rs 53,380, respectively.

US gold prices were little changed in early Asian trading on Wednesday, as investors refrained from taking big bets ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate-hike decision due later in the day.

Spot gold was almost flat at $1,927.42 per ounce, as of 0032 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 per cent at $1,941.90.

In Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, 1 kg of silver was trading at Rs 72,300, while in Chennai and Hyderabad, it was selling at Rs 74,500.

Spot silver lost 0.1 per cent to $23.67 per ounce.

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 08:24 IST

