Gold, silver prices remain unchanged, yellow metal trading at Rs 47,200

Gold price remained unchanged on Monday with 24-carat of the yellow metal trading at Rs 51,490. The price of silver too remained steady for the day as the metal is selling at Rs 58,400 per kg.



Meanwhile, 10 gram of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 47,200 today.



Among the major metropolitan cities, southern cities of Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai are selling 24-carat gold at Rs 52,530 per 10 gram, while 10 gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 48,150 in the respective cities.



In Mumbai, and Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 51,490 per 10 gram, while 10 gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 47,200. In Delhi, 24-carat and 22-carat of the yellow metal is trading at Rs 51,660 and Rs 47,350 per 10 gm.



As for silver, one kg of the precious metal is selling at Rs 58,400 in Mumbai and Delhi. Whereas in southern Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kerala silver is selling at Rs 63,700 per kg.

hovered near a more than three-week high on Monday scaled in the previous session, helped by a weaker US dollar and lower bond yields on bets over less aggressive Federal Reserve rate-hike trajectory.



Spot gold was little changed at $1,764.32 per ounce, as of 0301 GMT, after hitting its highest since July 6 at $1,767.79 on Friday. US gold futures eased 0.1 per cent to $1,779.90 per ounce.

Spot silver fell 0.7% to $20.17 per ounce.