Gold, silver prices remain unchanged, yellow metal selling at Rs 55,530

The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,680, Rs 55,580, and Rs 56,250, respectively

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Gold
Photo: Bloomberg

Gold prices remained unchanged from yesterday's close during Friday's early trade with ten grams of 24 carat gold trading at Rs 55,530, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices also remained unchanged with 1kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 65,450.

The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold also remained unchanged with the yellow metal trading at Rs 50,900.

The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 50,900.

The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 51,050, Rs 50,950, and Rs 51,550, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,530.

The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,680, Rs 55,580, and Rs 56,250, respectively.

Gold prices eased on Friday as investors keenly look forward to the U.S. non-farm payrolls report due later in the day to assess the likely path of the Federal Reserve's rate-tightening cycle.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,828.90 per ounce, as of 0334 GMT. U.S. gold futures also fell 0.1% to $1,832.90.

Spot silver lost 0.6% to $19.95 per ounce, platinum shed 1% to $935.05 and palladium fell 0.6% to $1,380.89.


The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata is Rs 65,450.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai is Rs 67,400.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 09:40 IST

