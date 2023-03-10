Gold, silver prices remain unchanged, yellow metal selling at Rs 55,530

remained unchanged from yesterday's close during Friday's early trade with ten grams of 24 carat gold trading at Rs 55,530, according to the GoodReturns website. also remained unchanged with 1kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 65,450.

The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold also remained unchanged with the yellow metal trading at Rs 50,900.

The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 50,900.

The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 51,050, Rs 50,950, and Rs 51,550, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,530.

The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,680, Rs 55,580, and Rs 56,250, respectively.