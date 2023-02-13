Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trades at Rs 57,380

remained unchanged during Monday's early trade, with ten grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 57,380, according to the GoodReturns website. also remained unchanged, with 1 kg of silver selling at Rs 70,500.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold remained unchanged at Rs 52,600.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 52,750.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai is Rs 52,750, Rs 52,650, and Rs 53,400, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,380.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai is Rs 57,530, Rs 57,430, and Rs 58,250, respectively.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,861.95 per ounce as of 0302 GMT. US gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,872.20.

Spot silver fell 0.5% to $21.89 per ounce, platinum lost 0.4% to $941.06, and palladium rose 0.7% to $1,552.80.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata is Rs 70,500.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai is Rs 72,700.

(With inputs from Reuters)