Stock exchanges remove Adani Enterprises from short-term ASM framework
Business Standard

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged, yellow metal trading at Rs 56,550

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 51,850

Topics
Gold Prices | Silver Prices | gold and silver prices

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Gold
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 56,550. | Photo: Bloomberg

Gold prices remained unchanged during Monday's early trade, with ten grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 56,550, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices rose by Rs 100 to Rs 67,000 per kilogram.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold remained unchanged as the yellow metal is trading at Rs 51,850.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 51,850.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 51,950, Rs 51,900, and Rs 52,500, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 56,550.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,700, Rs 56,600, and Rs 57,270, respectively.

US gold prices traded in a tight range on Tuesday, as investors cautiously awaited the monthly jobs data and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's Congressional testimony, both of which could influence interest rate policy.

Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at $1,845.45 per ounce, as of 0109 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.2 per cent to $1,851.00.

(with inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 08:20 IST

