Gold, silver prices remain unchanged, yellow metal trading at Rs 56,550

-
ALSO READ
Gold trading at Rs 51,290 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,400/kg
Gold prices slip by Rs 550 to Rs 57,160; silver drops to Rs 70,800
Gold trading at Rs 50,280 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,000/kg
Gold rates fall marginally; silver prices soar, selling at Rs 57,700 today
Gold prices decline in early trade, at Rs 55,040; silver rates unchanged
-
Gold prices remained unchanged during Monday's early trade, with ten grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 56,550, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices rose by Rs 100 to Rs 67,000 per kilogram.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold remained unchanged as the yellow metal is trading at Rs 51,850.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 51,850.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 51,950, Rs 51,900, and Rs 52,500, respectively.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 56,550.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,700, Rs 56,600, and Rs 57,270, respectively.
US gold prices traded in a tight range on Tuesday, as investors cautiously awaited the monthly jobs data and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's Congressional testimony, both of which could influence interest rate policy.
Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at $1,845.45 per ounce, as of 0109 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.2 per cent to $1,851.00.
(with inputs from Reuters)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 08:20 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU