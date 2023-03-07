Gold, silver prices remain unchanged, yellow metal trading at Rs 56,550

remained unchanged during Monday's early trade, with ten grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 56,550, according to the GoodReturns website. rose by Rs 100 to Rs 67,000 per kilogram.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold remained unchanged as the yellow metal is trading at Rs 51,850.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 51,850.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 51,950, Rs 51,900, and Rs 52,500, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 56,550.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,700, Rs 56,600, and Rs 57,270, respectively.

US traded in a tight range on Tuesday, as investors cautiously awaited the monthly jobs data and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's Congressional testimony, both of which could influence interest rate policy.

Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at $1,845.45 per ounce, as of 0109 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.2 per cent to $1,851.00.

(with inputs from Reuters)