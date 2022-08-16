Gold, silver prices unchanged in early trade; yellow metal at Rs 52,530

-
Gold and silver prices remained unchanged in Tuesday's early trade as 10 gram of the yellow metal (24-carat) is trading at Rs 52,530. Meanwhile, silver is selling at Rs 59,300 per kg.
Ten gram of 22-carat gold on Monday is trading at Rs 48,150.
In Mumbai, and Kolkata, 24-carat gold was selling at Rs 52,530 per 10 gram, while that of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 48,150 in the respective cities. In Delhi, 24-carat and 22-carat of the yellow metal were trading at Rs 52,690 and Rs 48,300 per 10 gm on Monday.
In Chennai, 24-carat and 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 52,690 and Rs 48,300, respectively.
Gold prices inched lower on Tuesday after falling more than 1 per cent in the previous session, weighed down by an uptick in the U.S. dollar and worries over further US interest rate hikes. Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at $1,777.46 per ounce, as of 0054 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Aug. 8 at $1,772.30 on Monday. US gold futures GCv1 eased 0.2% to $1,793.90 per ounce.
Although gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, higher US interest rates dull non-yielding bullion's appeal.
In, Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, one kg of silver is selling at Rs 59,300. Whereas, one kg of silver in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, is trading at Rs 64,800 on Tuesday.
Spot silver XAG= slipped 0.2 per cent to $20.21 per ounce.
(With inputs from Reuters)
