Gold, silver rates rise in early trade; yellow metal trading at Rs 51,980

Gold became dearer in Saturday's early trade by Rs 160 per 10 gram with 24-carat of the yellow metal trading at Rs 51,980. The price of silver, on other the hand, went up by Rs 500 per kg on Saturday, trading at Rs 58,200.

Meanwhile, 10 gram of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 47,650 on Saturday after an increase of Rs 150.

In Mumbai, and Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 51,980 per 10 gram, while 10 gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 47,650 in the respective cities. In Delhi, 24-carat and 22-carat of the yellow metal are trading at Rs 52,140 and Rs 47,800 per 10 gm on Saturday.

In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is currently trading at Rs 53,070 and Rs 48,650, respectively.

In, Mumbai, and Kolkata, one kg of silver is selling at Rs 58,200. Whereas, one kg of silver in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, is trading at Rs 63,200 on Saturday. In Delhi, silver is trading at Rs 63,600 per kg.

Uncertainty over the economic outlook, a higher import duty and the possibility of additional curbs on gold buying, even if for temporary and tactical reasons with an eye on rupee-dollar exchange rate are some of the reasons, WGC believes, that will keep jewellery demand in India in check.