Gold, silver rates unchanged today; yellow metal selling at Rs 50,130

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2022 CSK vs MI Highlights: Sams, Tilak Varma take Mumbai past Chennai
Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal hovering at Rs 52,340
Gold, silver prices fall in early trade; yellow metal trading at Rs 51,760
Gold prices see slight rise of Rs 10, silver falls by Rs 300 in early trade
IPL 2022 CSK vs DC Highlights: Conway-Moeen deflate Delhi, Chennai win big
-
Gold and silver rates were unchanged in Monday's early trade with 10 gram of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 50,130. Silver is trading at Rs 56,700 per kg today. Meanwhile, ten grams of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 45,950 today.
In Mumbai and Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 50,130 per 10 gram, while 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 45,950 in the respective cities. In Delhi, 24-carat and 22-carat gold are trading at Rs 50,280 and Rs 46,100 per 10 gm, respectively.
In Chennai, 24-carat and 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 50,620 and Rs 46,400, respectively.
While weakness in the dollar is helping pull gold off its lows, higher yields are likely to make it more difficult for prices to make any meaningful gains in the short term, said Michael Hewson, chief markets analyst at CMC Markets. The ascent of the dollar and yields has been a drag for gold, which was hovering at $1,672 an ounce after hitting lows not seen since April 2020 last week.
Even though gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion and boost the dollar.
Meanwhile, 1 kg of silver in Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata was trading at Rs 56,700. In Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, one kg of silver is selling at Rs 62,000.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU